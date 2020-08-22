Prices of NVIDIA RTX 3000 Series Revealed

NVIDIA’s new RTX 3000 series graphics cards, one of the first companies that come to mind when it comes to graphics cards, have emerged. Especially the price of the RTX 3090 graphics card is astounding.

NVIDIA’s new generation GPU, the RTX 3000 series, is the first brand that comes to mind when it comes to graphics cards. The person who revealed the prices of NVIDIA’s new GPU series is the same person who revealed the pictures of the RTX 3090. Therefore, we can say that these prices are relatively reliable, but it is still useful to wait until the official announcement.

Looking at the prices of the new generation GPUs, it seems to have similar prices to the last generation. However, in RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, TITAN area is reached. Moreover, if we consider the large dimensions, we can say that the name TITAN suits.

NVIDIA RTX 3000 series prices

In this generation, NVIDIA’s lowest-priced card has a price tag of $ 399. The highest priced graphics card will debut with a $ 1,400 price tag. Of course, this causes great differences between the company’s graphics cards. This means that the company may have split its GPUs into two series: RTX-based upper segment series and GTX 11xx successor series.

According to the news in Wccftech, these prices for NVIDIA’s new GPU series are not very logical because the RTX 3090 gives only 20% higher performance than the RTX 2080 Ti. Of course, NVIDIA may have a trump card that it has not played yet.

While players expect a 30% performance increase from the company, it can be said that this increase should be more than 50% if we consider the prices. It is also likely that NVIDIA will expect how its rival AMD will set a price on Navi graphics cards to determine the price.

What is known about NVIDIA graphics cards

The chart above shows what is known about NVIDIA’s new graphics cards. Since it is not known how to name it yet, Board ID (circuit board number) is used. So, what are the striking and prominent information in this chart?

As can be seen, the shining star of the new series will be PG132-10. The video card, which will come with 24 GB vRAM, will replace the RTX 2080 Ti and will meet its users in the second half of September. Next comes the PG132-20 with 20 GB vRAM and PG132-30 with 10 GB vRAM. The first of these GPUs to replace the 2080 Super will debut in the first half of October, and the second in mid-September.

PG133 and PG136, with an asterisk next to the chart, are not yet approved. Finally, let us state that the names and prices mentioned above have not been officially announced yet, and the company is likely to change at the last minute.



