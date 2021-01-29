Prices for those who want to buy iPhone 12 series phones

Apple’s latest iPhone models, the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, have been sold for a while. These products are offered with a renewed design, advanced camera systems and new features that come with iOS 14. In our Best iPhone 2021 article, you can find our recommendations and comments on the best iPhone option you can buy in the current year. In this article, we are conveying the prices of iPhone 12 series phones and the details that should be known for those who want to buy iPhone from America.

iPhone 12 mini USA prices

Accordingly, the iPhone 12 mini America cash prices are as follows:

iPhone 12 mini 64GB: $ 699

iPhone 12 mini 128GB: $ 799

iPhone 12 mini 256GB: $ 849

iPhone 12 America prices

Accordingly, the iPhone 12 America cash prices are as follows:

iPhone 12 64GB: $ 799

iPhone 12 128GB: $ 849

iPhone 12 256GB: $ 949

iPhone 12 Pro USA prices

Accordingly, the iPhone 12 Pro America cash prices are as follows:

iPhone 12 Pro 64GB: $ 999

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: $ 1099

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: $ 1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max USA prices

Accordingly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max America cash prices are as follows:

iPhone 12 Pro Max 64GB: $ 1099

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: $ 1199

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB: $ 1399