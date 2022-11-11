Prices for Nvidia RTX 4080 in Micro Center show that non-standard cards reach $1,599.

Almost the same price as RTX 4090.

In a nutshell: there are only five days left before the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, RTX 4080. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price of the card is $1,119, and now we are watching whether AIB partners adhere to this recommended price. There are some, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards cost up to $1,549, which is almost the recommended retail price of the RTX 4090.

Since the RTX 4080 16B — now the only version of this card— is coming on November 16, the Micro Center PC hardware retailer is currently showing 13 models as “coming soon.” Asus, PNY, Zotac, Gigabyte and MSI cards are listed at a price from $1,199 to $1,549.

Four cards at the Nvidia retail price recommended by the manufacturer: PNY XLR8 Verto, Asus TUF, Zotac Trinity and Gigabyte Eagle. Climbing up the price range, you will get overclocked/gaming models, although it should be noted that some of them cost hundreds of dollars more for their small overclocking.

The most expensive of the RTX 4080 Micro Center lists is the ROG Strix from Asus with three fans for $1,549. For comparison, the more powerful RTX 4090 has an MSRP of $1,599. Check out all the prices in the screenshot below.

Customers can buy these listed cards only at Micro Center physical stores, not online.

If you think that the prices for the RTX 4080 are too high, think about those who live in Europe. The most expensive model put up for sale recently in the UK cost $1,757. In Finland, it reached $1,948, although these countries have high tax rates.

As for what happened to the other RTX 4080, the 12 GB version, now there are rumors that Nvidia has renamed the card to RTX 4070 Ti, which many expected. A source earlier this week said it would be released in January. Another tipster indicated the date of January 5, presumably two days after Nvidia officially unveils the card. It is expected that the specifications will remain unchanged, but it will be surprising if the green team does not lower the price of $ 899, especially in light of the announcement of AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT.