Prices for League of Legends RP and TFT coins will rise this year

Riot Games has announced an increase in prices for League of Legends RP and Teamfight Tactics TFT coins this year. RP and TFT coins are used to buy cosmetics for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, respectively. Premium currency can only be bought with real money, and it can be used to get both champions and champion skins for League of Legends or tactics and arena skins for Teamfight Tactics.

Although League of Legends champions can also be unlocked with the free in-game currency Blue Essence, it takes a long time to earn enough to buy more expensive game options. The price of LoL champions in BE or RP depends both on how much time has passed since their release and on how many champions have been released since then. Because of this, those who want to get their hands on the newest champions of the game, such as the new champion of League of Legends Bel’Vet, soon after they become available, will be forced to buy and spend RP to get them.

In a new blog post by Riot Games (via comic) It has been announced that the prices of RP and TFT coins will increase in most regions starting from August 19, 2022. The League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics studio attributed this increase to “global inflation, currency fluctuations, maintaining fair prices between and within regions, consistency of our products and other related cost increases.” According to the price increase schedule published by Riot, the corresponding price will be increased for some RP denominations, while for others the same price will remain, but less RP will be offered. Riot also added that regions managed by Tencent will handle the increase in other ways, while in regions managed by Garena at the moment the moment there will be no price increase.

Before the price increase takes effect, Riot is holding a double bonus promotion in RP and TFT Coins until July 31, 2022 to give League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics players the opportunity to purchase more premium currency at the current price. Players can take advantage of the deal to save on future content, such as the next LoL Prestige skin for $130, especially since Riot previously announced that it would no longer publish a list of Prestige skins that it plans to introduce within a year.

With prices rising for many things around the world, it was only a matter of time before it also affected premium video game currencies such as RP League of Legends and TFT Coins Teamfight Tactics. Let’s hope that in the future Riot Games will again consider the possibility of lowering prices so that the game becomes more accessible to its player base.