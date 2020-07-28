Price Up 15% In Bitcoin, Trends In The U.S. And Canada

It was a very different day for Bitcoin. The asset has exceeded 10% in the past 24 hours and has increased further as significant resistances drop.

Seeing one of the best daily performances in recent months, the asset made investors around the world realize itself with its extremely impressive macro setup.

Multiple reports showed that the asset went viral on Twitter and at least trending in the U.S. and Canada.

Bitcoin Trends in Twitter and Canada Following Price Increase

Michael Goldstein, a well-known Bitcoin commentator and advocate, shared the image below on July 27. Thanks to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, # Bitcoin, which comes with its own emoji, shows that in the last 24 hours, 61,000 tweets are trending in the USA.

Under the leading cryptocurrency is Karl Marx’s book Das Kapital, where Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously shared a tweet about Marx.

It seems that BTC is also trending in Canada. Hashtag is currently the second most popular trend in the feed.

Multiple news from other Bitcoin and cryptocurrency community members around the world, including Australia and the UK, confirmed that the cryptocurrency is trending worldwide.

When Bitcoin began to be a trend on Twitter, the cryptocurrency also attracted the attention of Google users. Google Insights for Search suggests that the term “Bitcoin” or any related cryptocurrency term has reached its highest levels in recent months.



