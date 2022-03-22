Price Predictions For ApeCoin Are Out: Here Are The Levels To See!

ApeCoin has been the focus of attention in recent weeks. Between Yuga Labs’ acquisition of other NFT project CryptoPunks and the launch of ApeCoin (APE), the project is currently one of the hottest areas in the blockchain industry. It also sets the standards for other NFT projects with a first-of-its-kind currency. So, what levels can Yuga Labs’ new metaverse project reach the price of APE? Let’s get price estimates from a few experts…

ApeCoin price predictions multiplied by Yuga Labs’ metaverse announcement

ApeCoin had a largely successful launch, apart from a few missteps at launch. The APE token has already made significant additions to its market cap; The project, which has gained a market value of approximately 3 billion dollars, is already among the 50 largest cryptos in the world. The excitement isn’t over yet, thanks to an announcement from Yuga Labs. As a result, ApeCoin price predictions continue to raise the bar with new announcements.

Late on Friday night, just one day after the launch of ApeCoin, Yuga Labs posted a promotional video on its account. As many predicted, the video is about the emergence of a Bored Ape metaverse called Otherside. That speculation is backed up by an announcement last week that metaverse developer Animoca Brands is developing a special project with Yuga Labs. Most importantly, the trailer clearly states that APE will fuel the project no matter what Otherside teasers are about.

APE price predictions

Today, ApeCoin is up 3% and is trading just above $10. However, the Otherside announcement serves as a great catalyst for the token. Much more upward price action can be expected for APE as Yuga Labs provides more details and the project unfolds.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some ApeCoin price predictions and see what analysts think:

WalletInvestor does not have high expectations for APE. It projects a slight gain of up to $10.38 by March 2023.

DigitalCoin is more optimistic, predicting APE to hit $13.04 by the end of 2022.

The big rise comes from PricePrediction, which expects ApeCoin to rise to its average target of $18.61 by December.