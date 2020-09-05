Price of the outfit BLACKPINK wears in this photobook

To pamper their fans, BLACKPINK has released a new photobook that presents a charming visual array as well as a luxurious fashion from the singer of “How You Like That”.

The new photobook titled ‘2020 BLACKPINK’s Summer Diary in Seoul’ which was released by YG Entertainment on August 31st is in the spotlight, apart from the visuals of the four members, the fact behind the outfits worn by Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose has also caught the eye.

For the photobook photo shoot, BLACKPINK members apparently wore well-known designer outfits starting at less than one million prices to the most expensive ones reaching 30 million rupiah.

Zimmermann Bonita Lace-up Floral-print Linen Mini Dress in Multicoloured $ 640 USD

Alessandra Rich Mini Dress With Fringe Collar $ 640 USD

Ninny Rainbow Logo Crop Top $ 67 USD

Saint Laurent Sleeveless Satin Silk Dress $ 1,990 USD

Zimmerman Eight Floral Ruffle Maxi Dress ($ 1,474 USD = around 21.7 million rupiah)

David Koma Two Tone Crystal Embellished Velvet Dress $ 1,135 USD

Self-Portrait Poplin Ruffle Eyelet Romper $ 405 USD

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, which is preparing to make a comeback with their full album “The Album” in early October, recently released their collaboration single with Selena Gomez “Ice Cream”.



