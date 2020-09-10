Price increase in Xbox Games Pass for PC subscription

Following the next generation console announcements regarding the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft also made an announcement regarding the Xbox Game Pass for PC. He announced that the monthly price of this service will increase from $ 4.99 to $ 9.99 as of September 17.

Subscribers who benefit from the service with the promotional price will also benefit from the same price in their future payments. So if you subscribed before September 17th, Microsoft won’t make any changes to the price for your subscription.

We're retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you're already a member, you'll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) September 9, 2020

We cannot say that the price increase for a subscription service is very pleasant. However, despite its rising price, Xbox Game Pass for PC continues to host many beautiful games. The service offers free access to any game developed by Microsoft since the day it was opened. It also offers access to third-party games from publishers such as Bethesda, Sega and Deep Silver. You have the opportunity to try games that you will never buy before.

Meanwhile, EA Play will be added to Xbox Game Pass PC as part of the subscription by the end of the year. Thus, a 10-hour trial version will be available for new games such as Battlefield V, Mass Effect, The Sims 4 and FIFA 21 published by Electronic Arts.

If you own both an Xbox One and a gaming PC, you may want to consider an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This package also offers access to over 200 games for Xbox One. You also own Xbox Live Gold, so you can take advantage of services such as online gaming or party chats on Xbox One. Android device owners will also be able to access Microsoft’s cloud gaming service xCloud.



