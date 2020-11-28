PRF seizes unrated electronics valued at $ 3 million

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) seized on Thursday (26) thousands of cell phones and other electronic items without an invoice that were being transported by a truck on BR 153 (Transbrasiliana Highway), near the city of Ourinhos, in the interior of São Paulo . The cargo was valued at R $ 3 million.

According to the PRF, the seized products, including hundreds of units of iPhones, including the most recent version, are of foreign origin and were hidden in a false bottom located on the roof of the vehicle’s trunk, which also carried some furniture .

The 35-year-old driver told the police that he had been hired to pick up the cargo without a tax document in the city of Cascavel, Paraná, and take it to São Paulo. To carry out this work, he would receive R $ 1.5 thousand.

Arrested by the PRF, the truck driver was taken to the institution’s headquarters in Marília (SP), where the vehicle and imported products were also taken. Now, he awaits custody hearing and will face the crime of misdemeanor, whose penalty is imprisonment for one to four years.

List of seized products

The list of electronics seized by the Highway Police in Ourinhos is mostly composed of smartphones. There are, for example, 257 units of the iPhone 7 Plus, according to PRF, the toughest version of the model launched by Apple in 2016.

But there are also some copies of the iPhone 12, which recently hit stores, as well as other Apple products, such as the Apple Watch smart watch and the MacBook Air 13. Realme phones complete the list.

See the list released by the PRF:

iPhone 12 (151)

iPhone 12 Plus (17)

iPhone 11 (54)

iPhone 7 Plus (295)

Apple Watch (180)

MacBook Air 13 (25)

Realme XT (8)

Realme C6i (80)

Realme C6 Pro (157)

Realme C3 (160)



