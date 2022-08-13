Prey star Amber Midtander discusses whether her character can beat Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dutch from the original “Predator”

Following the success of the classic 80s action movie Predator, subsequent sequels of the franchise tried to bring back the magic of the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, but few succeeded. However, the last part of the series, Prey, has been recognized by many fans as the best film in the series since the original was released in 1987. But this brings us to the question, which main character is superior to the other: Dutch or Naru? A new addition to the franchise, Amber Midtander and her colleagues discussed this very issue.

When CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell talked to director Dan Trachtenberg and the cast of the film during our Prey interview at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2022, he asked them a question: If Dutch and Naru fight each other, who will come out the winner?

Amber Midtander, who played a young comanche warrior Naru defending his tribe from a dangerous alien in one of the best films on Hulu, confidently answered the question, hinting to her director and actors that they “all know the right answer.” Dan Trachtenberg chose Nara, adding strong arguments in favor of the fact that she has an advantage in Prey, which Dutch from Predator does not have. “Predator” actor Dane Dilegro, who coped with some severe physical problems in his costume, said that because of Naru’s deep knowledge of the forest, he would have chosen her too.

The director agreed with her skill, but did not think that the actress herself would be able to take the Dutchwoman. Amber Midtander joked that she “can hunt now” before saying it’s fair. You should love how stubborn the actress is about her character’s chances of winning this fictional fight!

Of course, this is quite subjective, and wherever your alliances are from the point of view of both Predator films, it can affect your own opinion about the match. Each character is from a completely different era. Prey takes place in 1719 on the Great Plains and follows Naru becoming a great hunter while protecting his tribe from an extraterrestrial threat. Dan Trachtenberg also noted that unlike both films, he really likes that Naru has the arc of “seeing her try” to get a Predator, rather than a role like Dutch, who takes an alien with “carelessness”. Check out the full Prey interview from CinemaBlend:

Since its streaming release, the film has been met with a film directed by Amber Midthunder and has received exceptionally positive reviews from both critics and viewers. CinemaBlend’s own review of Prey awarded the film 4 stars out of 5 and called it “the best Predator film in recent years, and possibly of all time.” The film also caught the attention of OG Predator actor Bill Duke, who praised Midthunder’s performance in the film.

According to the streamer, since its release last week, the film has become the No. 1 premiere on Hulu to date, including all films and TV series. If you haven’t seen the new Predator movie yet, you can watch it now with a Hulu subscription.