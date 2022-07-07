Prey can repeat the trick with the name Predators

The next part of the Predator franchise, Prey, may have a double meaning in the title, similar to what The Predators did in 2010. The upcoming fifth Predator movie, Prey, will tell the story of a young Comanche warrior named Naru (Amber Midtander) when she and her people encounter a famous movie monster. Prey will take the Predator franchise into new territory with its 1719 setting, and its potential commonality with Predators shows that it can repurpose a trick previously used in the series.

Predators are well known for preying on various species from other planets across the universe, including humans and xenomorphs, as shown in the Aliens vs. Predator crossover section of both franchises. By applying her own hunting skills in the battle with the Predator, Naru can give Prey a double meaning of its name, since in the film she and her formidable enemy in the Predator are shown as each other’s prey. As it turned out, in 2010, the “Predators” did almost the same trick with their name and idea.

The name “Predators” was not strictly related to the alien hunters from the movie, but also referred to the hunted people. Located on a planet used as an alien hunting preserve, the human Predator characters were a collection of the most dangerous mercenaries and assassins that the Predators could find. Isabelle (Alice Braga) even comments on their dark past directly to Royce (Adrian Brody), saying, “We are predators.”

What can the name Prey mean in the Predator franchise

Both Predators and Prey act as a kind of reinvention of the Predator franchise, with the Predators taking the series outside the world and establishing that the Predators consist of two factions with the classic Predators and Super Predators featured in the film. “Prey” is based on the long-running teasers of the Predator franchise, in which Predators have been visiting Earth for several centuries to hunt humans, and is the first film in the series to implement this concept. In both respects, Predators and Prey stand out as the two most unique games in the Predator series.

With this in mind, placing the headings of each of them so that they carry a superficial and secondary meaning shows the trick they bring. In “Predators”, all the people being hunted are antiheroes, and in some cases, outright cold-blooded killers, fully worthy of the title of predators. In “Prey,” Naru’s skills as a warrior and hunter could make her so formidable that hunting in the film turned into an unusual two-way street for an alien.

The trailer and the setting of Prey show that there is a lot of interesting things in the new chapter of the Predator series. What may be hiding in plain sight is that his greatest trick is the idea of mutual hunting, to which the original “Predator” under the leadership of Arnold Schwarzenegger dedicated his third act, can become the essence of the story of “Prey”. At the same time, it can also work with the same concept that the Predators presented to the Predator franchise.