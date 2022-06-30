Prey already looks much better than past Predator sequels

Prey, the new installment of the Predator franchise, looks set to overshadow previous sequels. The latest Prey trailer, featuring a predator hunting Naru, a Comanche warrior, promises an epic dose of dynamic action. The action takes place on the Great Plains of North America in 1719. Starring “Prey” Amber Midtander, known for her roles in the films “Legion” and “Roswell, New Mexico”. Amber plays Naru, an experienced Comanche hunter who can be seen in the video. She intends to protect her people when danger threatens their camp.

By building this prequel around an indigenous protagonist, director Dan Trachtenberg (Cloverfield, 10) returns the franchise to its origins. Along with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original 1987 Predator, Sonny Landham plays Billy Soul, an American Indian ranger. Billy makes an invisible last stand after memorably cutting his chest with a hunting knife. Before that, he was the first to realize the danger, saying: “There is something waiting for us. And it’s not a person. We’re all going to die.” Billy’s death is invisible, but the way he dies is shown in the novel Predator. Interestingly, the book presents Billy as a psychic whose ancestors fought a predator.

Prey already looks much better than the previous sequels, just from the trailer, because it embodies what people want from the franchise. Naru hides among the roots, while first a giant bear and then a predator attack creates the same atmosphere of survival horror that makes the original film exciting. Moreover, Prey updates the Predator franchise and builds on established knowledge with a new setting. The combination of the 18th century timeline and the Comanche protagonist gives a fresh, unique perspective that is not found in other parts of Predator. Considering everything we’ve learned from the Prey trailer, the Great Plains environment is one of many challenges. The historical background and Naru’s desire to prove herself worthily after growing up in the shadow of the legendary hunters of the tribe give Prey the opportunity to explore broader issues. In addition to the dangers posed by the predator, Naru may have to overcome resistance related to gender and what it means to be a female warrior in a traditional male-dominated society.

The question of whether other films in the Predator series meet the standards of the original film remains controversial. While the sequels undoubtedly offer many memorable scenes, opinions are divided. The franchise is accused of the fact that the previous reboots of “Predator” did not work. “Predator 2” takes the action from the jungles of Guatemala to the urban jungles of Los Angeles, while “Alien vs. Predator” of 2004 and “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” of 2007 contrast Yautju, the proper name of predators, with xenomorphs from the Alien franchise. mixed response. “Predators” of 2010, although it was received better than some previous sequels, does not evoke the sense of tense expectation characteristic of the original film.

“Predator” of 2018 causes controversy and mixed reviews. There are plaudits for its charismatic cast, but complaints about plot inconsistency and less-than-trustworthy characters. In particular, the disappointing final action of the film is criticized. Against this boring backdrop, Prey’s promise to create a tense survival horror worthy of the original movie, as shown in the trailer, foreshadows the return of the Predator franchise to form. Apart from the fact that Prey looks better than past Predator sequels, perhaps Prey will finally be able to answer the Predator mystery 30 years later. Naru needs every weapon she can get to stand up to the most predatory warriors of the universe. The flintlock pistol given to Danny Glover’s character at the end of Predator 2 could be one of them.