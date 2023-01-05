Game designer Ezra “Riot Phlox” Lynn shared a preview of patch 13.1 for League of Legends, which includes an update of the Jax sight and much more.
Update Overview 13.1
This patch is expected to be launched on January 11, 2023.
Jax Midscope Update
Passively — now you can go fishing in the river to periodically “fish” and get 1 gold. Killing the “fish” champions also gives 1 extra gold.
Q — Jump shot
AP ratio reduced by 60% >>> 0%
E —Counter strike
Damage changed to 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% base AD) physical damage >>> 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max. Target HP) (+100% AP) Magic damage
Bonus damage for dodging an attack has been changed to 20% of total damage >>> 20% of base damage.
R – The Power of the Grand Master
Passive damage reduced from 100/140/180 (+70% attack power) >>> 80/120/160 (+60% attack power) and added visual and sound effects when ready.
New activation: Jax swings the lantern around him, dealing 150/250/350 (+100% skill power) magic damage to nearby enemies. If he hits the champion, he gets 25/45/65 (+40% bad) armor plus 15/20/25% (+10% bad) for each hit on the champion, as well as 60% of this value in the form of magic resistance for the next 8 seconds. At this time, passive damage is applied every 2nd attack instead of every 3rd.
Recharge increased from 80 >>> 100/90/80 seconds.
Champion Buffs
Shaco
Q – Cheat:
The mana cost has been reduced from 60 to 40.
Critical Backstab increased by 30% >>> 40%.
E – The poison of two sharpeners
AD coefficient increased by 75% >>> 80%
Jayce
Base attack power increased from 54 to 57.
Melee Q – To the sky!
Damage increased from 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 65/115/165/215/265/315
Melee [W] — Lightning Field
Damage per tick increased from 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110
Lissandra
HP per level increased 104 >>> 110
Q — Ice Shard
Deceleration increased by 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
W — Frost Ring
Recharge decreased from 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds.
Sion
Base Health increased from 615 to 655.
Q – Annihilating Strike
Maximum damage increased from 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350
Xayah
Base attack speed increased by 0.625 >>> 0.658.
Attack speed coefficient increased from 0.625 >>> 0.658.
Twisted Fate
Q – Wild Cards
Cooldown reduced by 6 on all levels >>> 6/5,75/5,5/5,25/5 seconds
W — select a card
The AP coefficient of the blue card has increased by 90% >>> 115%
The AP coefficient of the red card has been increased by 60% >>> 70%
Nerfs of Champions
Atrox
P — The Rack of the Death Bringer
Max HP damage reduced by 5-12% >>> 4-10% (depending on level)
E — Shadow Dash
Healing during R – World Ender reduced by 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
R — Edge of the World
Movement speed reduced by 60/80/100% >>> 50/65/80%
Dr. Mundo
Base Health reduced from 653 to 613.
Armor per level reduced 4.2 >>> 3.7
E (passive) — blunt trauma
the base coefficient of AD max HP has been reduced by 2,5/3/3,5/4/4,5% >>> 2/2,5/3/3,5/4%
Fiora
P – Duelist’s Dance
base coefficient AD reduced +4.5% per 100 base AD >>> +4% per 100 base AD
Q –
drop base AD coefficient reduced from 95/100/105/110/115% >>> 90/95/100/105/110%
K’santhe
Base movement speed reduced from 335 to 330.
P – Fearless Instinct
Damage reduced from 10 to 25 >>> from 5 to 20 (depending on level)
W — Path Creator
Minimum damage reduced by 4,25/4,5/4,75/5/5,25% >>> 2/2,25/2,5/2,75/3% from max. HP goals.
Maximum damage reduced by 8,25/8,5/8,75/9/9,25% >>> 7/7,25/7,5/7,75/8% from max. HP Goals
Rammus
Base attack power reduced from 56 >>> 53
Base Health reduced from 634 to 614.
W – Defensive ball bending
A percentage increase in additional resistances now also enhances the flat resistances from the spell itself.
Armor reduced by 40 (+60/70/80/90/100% of total armor) >>> 25 (+40/55/70/85/100% of total armor)
Yuumi
Q — Sneaking Projectile
Damage reduced by 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200
Enhanced damage reduced by 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260
Zeri
AD per level reduced by 1.5 >>> 1.3
Q — Explosive fire
Damage reduced 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23
Item Buffs
The Arch of the Axiom
Lethality increased by 10 >>> 18
Horizon Focus
Attack power increased 85 >>> 100
The Wand of Ages
HP increased 300 >>> 400
Eternity
Recovery of health or mana required to trigger, movement speed reduced from 250 to 200.
Movement speed increased by 25% >>> 35%.
Winter approach
Cost reduced 2700 >>> 2600 gold
Health increased from 350 >>> 400
Rune Nerfs
Legend: Perseverance
Durability per stack reduced by 2.5% >>> 1.5%
Item Adjustments
Jak’sho, changeable
Cost increased 3100 >>> 3200 gold
Stability generated by the Abyss
The increase in resistances at the maximum number of stacks has been changed by 15% of the total resistance >>> 20% of bonus resistances
Drainage increased by 3% max. HP >>> 80 (+7% max HP)
Drainage no longer drains minions and monsters.
Archangel’s Staff
The cost has been increased by 2600 >>> 3000 gold.
Build path changed Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand >>> Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Too Big Wand
Attack power increased 60 >>> 80
AG increased 0 >>> 10
Seraphim’s Embrace
AG increased 0 >>> 10
No longer gives AH depending on extra mana, now gives AP equal to 2.5% extra mana.
Empyrean’s passive effect (healing) has been removed, he now has a passive Lifeline that gives a shield of 250 (+20% of current mana).