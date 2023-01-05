Game designer Ezra “Riot Phlox” Lynn shared a preview of patch 13.1 for League of Legends, which includes an update of the Jax sight and much more.

Update Overview 13.1

This patch is expected to be launched on January 11, 2023.

Jax Midscope Update

Passively — now you can go fishing in the river to periodically “fish” and get 1 gold. Killing the “fish” champions also gives 1 extra gold.

Q — Jump shot

AP ratio reduced by 60% >>> 0%

E —Counter strike

Damage changed to 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% base AD) physical damage >>> 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max. Target HP) (+100% AP) Magic damage

Bonus damage for dodging an attack has been changed to 20% of total damage >>> 20% of base damage.

R – The Power of the Grand Master

Passive damage reduced from 100/140/180 (+70% attack power) >>> 80/120/160 (+60% attack power) and added visual and sound effects when ready.

New activation: Jax swings the lantern around him, dealing 150/250/350 (+100% skill power) magic damage to nearby enemies. If he hits the champion, he gets 25/45/65 (+40% bad) armor plus 15/20/25% (+10% bad) for each hit on the champion, as well as 60% of this value in the form of magic resistance for the next 8 seconds. At this time, passive damage is applied every 2nd attack instead of every 3rd.

Recharge increased from 80 >>> 100/90/80 seconds.

Champion Buffs

Shaco

Q – Cheat:

The mana cost has been reduced from 60 to 40.

Critical Backstab increased by 30% >>> 40%.

E – The poison of two sharpeners

AD coefficient increased by 75% >>> 80%

Jayce

Base attack power increased from 54 to 57.

Melee Q – To the sky!

Damage increased from 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 65/115/165/215/265/315

Melee [W] — Lightning Field

Damage per tick increased from 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110

Lissandra

HP per level increased 104 >>> 110

Q — Ice Shard

Deceleration increased by 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%

W — Frost Ring

Recharge decreased from 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds.

Sion

Base Health increased from 615 to 655.

Q – Annihilating Strike

Maximum damage increased from 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350

Xayah

Base attack speed increased by 0.625 >>> 0.658.

Attack speed coefficient increased from 0.625 >>> 0.658.

Twisted Fate

Q – Wild Cards

Cooldown reduced by 6 on all levels >>> 6/5,75/5,5/5,25/5 seconds

W — select a card

The AP coefficient of the blue card has increased by 90% >>> 115%

The AP coefficient of the red card has been increased by 60% >>> 70%

Nerfs of Champions

Atrox

P — The Rack of the Death Bringer

Max HP damage reduced by 5-12% >>> 4-10% (depending on level)

E — Shadow Dash

Healing during R – World Ender reduced by 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%

R — Edge of the World

Movement speed reduced by 60/80/100% >>> 50/65/80%

Dr. Mundo

Base Health reduced from 653 to 613.

Armor per level reduced 4.2 >>> 3.7

E (passive) — blunt trauma

the base coefficient of AD max HP has been reduced by 2,5/3/3,5/4/4,5% >>> 2/2,5/3/3,5/4%

Fiora

P – Duelist’s Dance

base coefficient AD reduced +4.5% per 100 base AD >>> +4% per 100 base AD

Q –

drop base AD coefficient reduced from 95/100/105/110/115% >>> 90/95/100/105/110%

K’santhe

Base movement speed reduced from 335 to 330.

P – Fearless Instinct

Damage reduced from 10 to 25 >>> from 5 to 20 (depending on level)

W — Path Creator

Minimum damage reduced by 4,25/4,5/4,75/5/5,25% >>> 2/2,25/2,5/2,75/3% from max. HP goals.

Maximum damage reduced by 8,25/8,5/8,75/9/9,25% >>> 7/7,25/7,5/7,75/8% from max. HP Goals

Rammus

Base attack power reduced from 56 >>> 53

Base Health reduced from 634 to 614.

W – Defensive ball bending

A percentage increase in additional resistances now also enhances the flat resistances from the spell itself.

Armor reduced by 40 (+60/70/80/90/100% of total armor) >>> 25 (+40/55/70/85/100% of total armor)

Yuumi

Q — Sneaking Projectile

Damage reduced by 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200

Enhanced damage reduced by 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260

Zeri

AD per level reduced by 1.5 >>> 1.3

Q — Explosive fire

Damage reduced 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23

Item Buffs

The Arch of the Axiom

Lethality increased by 10 >>> 18

Horizon Focus

Attack power increased 85 >>> 100

The Wand of Ages

HP increased 300 >>> 400

Eternity

Recovery of health or mana required to trigger, movement speed reduced from 250 to 200.

Movement speed increased by 25% >>> 35%.

Winter approach

Cost reduced 2700 >>> 2600 gold

Health increased from 350 >>> 400

Rune Nerfs

Legend: Perseverance

Durability per stack reduced by 2.5% >>> 1.5%

Item Adjustments

Jak’sho, changeable

Cost increased 3100 >>> 3200 gold

Stability generated by the Abyss

The increase in resistances at the maximum number of stacks has been changed by 15% of the total resistance >>> 20% of bonus resistances

Drainage increased by 3% max. HP >>> 80 (+7% max HP)

Drainage no longer drains minions and monsters.

Archangel’s Staff

The cost has been increased by 2600 >>> 3000 gold.

Build path changed Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand >>> Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Too Big Wand

Attack power increased 60 >>> 80

AG increased 0 >>> 10

Seraphim’s Embrace

AG increased 0 >>> 10

No longer gives AH depending on extra mana, now gives AP equal to 2.5% extra mana.

Empyrean’s passive effect (healing) has been removed, he now has a passive Lifeline that gives a shield of 250 (+20% of current mana).