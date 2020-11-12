Preview Twin Mirror – a well-seasoned recipe with potential

Dontnod has established itself as a developer who understands narrative. It was back there, with Life is Strange that she won the love of the fans and followed a path of success creating a very unique style of play.

Some games from the developer were released after that: from part two of Life is Strange to the latest Tell Me Why, in partnership with Xbox Game Studios. They follow a supernatural pattern, in which the protagonist has a power that helps him to unravel mysteries and make difficult choices during his journey. Now, we are closer to Dontnod’s next game, Twin Mirror, which will be released in December.

He accompanies Sam Higgs, an investigative journalist who returns to his hometown after two years for the funeral of his best friend. It is clear that when he left the city, he left several ghosts behind, but he will have to face them again and use his powers of deduction to find the truth and decide who to trust.

We were invited by the developer to test the first 2 hours of Twin Mirror and give our first impressions about Sam’s story. Follow with Voxel another preview full of details and information:

Maintenance of the formula

When we play a game that follows an idea, like Dontnod’s narrative games, we can get the impression that it is a little more of the same, especially with elements so similar between them.

However, in the early hours, it is clear that, although Twin Mirror follows the Dontnod formula of making a game, there is an attempt to bring news, especially in the dynamics of the gameplay and even in narrative elements.

First of all, unlike the two parts of Life is Strange, Tell Me Why and Captain Spirit, for example, we have an older protagonist, different from the young people we follow in other narrative stories.

This choice gives the character a life experience that gives them the opportunity to experience even more trauma and old wounds from the protagonist’s past. Even though we still don’t know how far this will be explored in history, there is still a lot of potential.

Another narrative choice that seems right is Sam’s profession. He is an investigative journalist, which brings this criminal and dark environment to history. At various times, I even remembered another narrative game: Heavy Rain.

That’s because, in addition to the emphasis on the investigative part, I felt an attempt to add more action points, which we saw a lot when playing the dramatic thriller from Quantic Dream, when fleeing or fighting an enemy, for example.



