Preview of “Indisputable”: Drunken Love

From the outside, boxing looks like a simple sport. Two muscular men put on comically large gloves, jump into the ring together and spend 12 rounds knocking God himself out of his opponent. Theoretically Undisputed —”the most authentic boxing game to date”—should be just as simple.

It’s not, of course, because it’s not boxing. As in real sports, your every action in Undisputed must be precise: you will need to determine how to hit, where to swing from and, equally importantly, when to increase vigilance or dodge. The last point is especially difficult — the time between seeing the blow and feeling that it is over is less than a millisecond, which means that you need to control your fighter with almost supernatural foresight.

Since it was a technical beta, each player was trying to figure out the game, so each match started out as a drunken brawl, but as you and your opponent got used to each other’s style, it became more and more confusing. Within 12 short rounds, you will find out in which direction your opponent is inclined to dodge, from where he is inclined to strike (with his own hands, yeah), and through the gaps in his defense you can safely slip a jab.

Also, the endurance system means that it’s all at a good pace. If you force your fighter to work too long and his stamina runs out, he will be left open to significantly more damage — and even some long-term injuries that push you to a knockout if you are not careful. Endurance management makes Undisputed a surprisingly tactical affair, and pressing buttons quickly turns your fighter into a bloody mess.

When you’re in a stream, Undisputed feels ridiculously good. Dodging a lot of punches before diving in and delivering your own barrage of jabs is very useful, while catching an opponent off guard with an unpleasant uppercut is very nice, especially when the game rewards particularly powerful punches with a burst of slow motion. . At first I played Undisputed like a drunken brawler, but as my undefeated record took shape, I felt more like a tipsy Tyson, a spinning but effective titan in the ring.

Well, I say an undefeated record. It was a technical beta version of Undisputed – and, according to the title, technically I didn’t finish a single match. As things escalated (or more often, when it seemed that I had a win in my pocket), my opponent left the match. Was it their pride? Fear? Problems with the server? Who can say, but since they seemed to happen only when I was winning, I recorded them all as wins-that’s what my opponents wanted.

Jokes aside, Undisputed shows some real prospects, and during technical testing, problems with the server should be expected. The decision by the Steel City developer to delve into one style of combat means that Undisputed seems easier to master than more stylized kit-based fighting games like Super Smash Bros or Street Fighter, although the skill ceiling is still undeniably high for players who want to go all-in.

If you want to spend a few random hours in the ring or become a professional and beat the controversial undefeated NME record, it’s worth keeping an eye on the launch of Undisputed.

Undisputed will be released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, although the release date is still unknown.