Prevent tracking of installed apps on iPhone

We currently use our smartphones to perform all kinds of tasks. As soon as we launch a mobile, the first thing we do is install all those applications that we usually use every day. Also, as time goes by, it is normal to install new applications. If you are one of those who are concerned about your privacy, surely it is not to your liking that certain applications can track you.

One of the improvements included in iOS 14 requires that the applications ask the user before starting with any type of tracking, however, there is a way to indicate that the applications do not track us automatically without having to confirm each one of them.

Steps to follow

To do this, the first thing we have to do is go to Settings on our iPhone or iPad and select the Privacy option. Once there, we must locate the Tracking option and click on it. Here we are going to find the option that allows applications to request tracking, which we must deactivate by sliding the switch that appears next to it to avoid being asked and being denied tracking automatically.

Finally, we exit the configuration and from that moment we will not be shown any more messages in which we will be asked for permission to track us. This means that by default, we are indicating that all applications do not perform any type of tracking of our activity in them to show us personalized advertising, for example. Unless we have given you permission to do so previously.

And it is also possible to change this configuration individually, that is, we can indicate that certain applications can track us. To do this, we open the Settings application again, enter Privacy and then Tracking or Tracking. There, what we have to do is activate or deactivate the switches of each of the applications that appear in the list.

In any case, it is important to know that even with this tracking option disabled, certain websites can still track our internet activity when we are browsing the Internet through our browser.

We have recently seen how Apple has introduced a new option in the App Store to provide detailed reports on the data used by applications. In this way, we can see the data that installed applications can use to track us, those that are linked to us, etc.