Prevent Google Maps from opening automatically Calendar

Calendar is one of the best applications to organize your day to day and not miss anything at all. You can put its widget on the home screen to have your entire schedule in view, but from time to time you will have to click to see all the details.

If you enter from the computer version from your favorite browser, you can see on the side the address where you have the appointment if you have put it. But if you click it by mistake and you don’t want it to display, we’ll tell you how you can do it.

How to prevent Google Maps from displaying in Calendar

For a few years Google has been tinkering to unify its different applications in order to create links between them. Those aimed at productivity are the ones that have the most symbiosis with each other such as Google Keep, which fits in with the vast majority and which serves to have all the information you saved in a blog of notes on a spreadsheet, in a presentation or put it in a text.

The same goes for Calendar, where Google Maps makes an appearance if it recognizes that you have embedded an address on the day of an appointment. But it is possible to make Google Maps not activate in Calendar if you don’t want to. This will not reduce your vision of the rest of the days that you have in the organizer.

To do this you have to follow the following steps which are very easy to execute and everything is done from the Calendar application itself:

Go to Calendar

Close all secondary apps in the bar on the right

Now that you have only the icons, click on the arrow at the bottom

In this way you will be able to hide all the extra applications offered by the calendar itself. You no longer have to worry about Keep or Maps opening on their own because following these steps they will be completely disabled. Best of all, recovering the previous functions or recovering the presence of Maps in Calendar is the easiest thing there is since you only have to reverse the process mentioned above. That way, the additional applications will work as usual again and you will have all the additional information of the day in view.



