Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue is in critical condition after police said he was shot during a robbery attempt in Florida.

According to police, Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue was shot in the parking lot of SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida, at midnight Monday. Police said that when two armed men approached the suspect, Baby Blues and a friend were near their vehicles.

A physical controversy ensued when the men tried to steal gold chain necklaces … and the police said that Baby Blue was shot in the left shoulder area. It is not clear whether the suspects flew in chains.

For an evacuation party for his new track, “Jerry Rice,” the city’s Baby Blue was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The police say the two suspects fled before the police arrived at the scene.

Police say one suspect wears a black hoodie with a covered face, and the second wears a gray hoodie with a veil. Davie PD invites anyone with knowledge to contact them or the Broward Crime Stoppers.