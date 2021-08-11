Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s First Photo Released; Look!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Recently, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner and executive producer of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, HBO Max’s new reboot, posted the first image of the series’ cast on his official Instagram account. In it, protagonists Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco and Chandler Kinney appeared together during a backstage meeting.

In the plot, Madison plays Imogen, while Reficco plays Noa and Kinney plays Tabby. Although the actresses appear smiling in the photo, Aguirre-Sacasa was emphatic when writing in the caption that the great intrigues will begin to be developed from August 23, when the practical work with the filming will begin.

“The first three of our fabulous PLLs [Pretty Little Liars] have arrived in Upstate New York (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) so we can start shooting in a few weeks!” cast are being officially shared.

Pretty Little Liars: Learn about Original Sin, reboot of the original series

Somehow, the reboot of Pretty Little Liars will be quite dismal, according to information already released by HBO Max. For now, no release date has been confirmed in the streaming, but, it seems, the episodes should only be available in 2022.

Set in the city of Millwood, in the state of Pennsylvania, the official description of the project argues that this place is a few miles away from Rosewood. That way, the characters will develop their own personal journeys from some very interesting mysteries.

According to what has been reported so far, the protagonists will be condemned to pay for the sins that their parents committed in the past, but all this will happen in an unpredictable and at the same time brutal way. While Imogen will have some curiosity traits in her personality, Tabby will be a horror movie buff and Noa will be more concerned about her reputation than anything else.

So stay tuned for all the news that comes out about this reboot!