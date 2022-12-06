“Press interference is a complete travesty” Royal Correspondent Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Falsely Portraying Press Harassment in South Africa

Netflix has released the second trailer for its much-publicized documentary series “Harry and Meghan”. The one-minute, four-second clip gave a detailed idea of what fans should expect from the TV show. In the trailer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen describing what went wrong in their royal family and how they succumbed to the conspiracy.

One of the highlights of the clip was the Sussexs revealing the constant interference of the press at a time when they were working members of the royal family. They showed various cases where the press harassed them and their privacy was constantly under threat. In one of the videos, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle patted each other while spending some time with their son Archie in South Africa. The mention of this particular incident did not please the royal correspondent Robert Jobson, and he criticized the Sussex for presenting a false narrative.

Jobson tells the story of the photographer who captured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cape Town.

In a controversial clip, Netflix showed a photographer snapping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie from Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s 2019 Cape Town home. Speaking about the specific incident, Robert Jobson stated that three royal photographers were accredited to photograph the Duke and Duchess during the tour. According to royal protocol, some journalists must follow members of the royal family during official tours. He also added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle knew that they were surrounded by three paparazzi, and therefore there was no violation of confidentiality.

“This photo used by Netflix, Harry and Meghan to suggest press interference is a complete travesty. It was taken from an accredited pool. There were only 3 people in the accredited position. H&M has agreed to this position,” Jobson wrote on his official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Jobson also denied claims that the photos were rigged by the Palace. When a Twitter user questioned the possibility that the royal couple did not know about the presence of royal photographers, Robert Jobson said that this was simply a misinterpretation of the truth, since the Sussex were on an official visit.

