President Trump banned 8 China-based applications

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning eight Chinese-based apps, including Ant Group’s AliPay mobile payment app. The White House reported rising tensions with Beijing two weeks before Joe Biden took office.

“ The pace and prevalence of some connected mobile and desktop applications in the United States and other software developed or controlled by people in the People’s Republic of China continue to threaten the country’s national security, foreign policy and economy, ” President Trump told the White House. . ” said.

It has been announced that the banned applications are AliPay, CamScanner, QQ Wallet, SHAREit, Tencent QQ, VMate, WeChat Pay and WPS Office.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed that the Department of Commerce will “begin implementing Trump’s directives, including the identification of prohibited transactions.” Reuters reported that the Department of Commerce will do this on January 20, referring to an anonymous official before Trump’s departure.