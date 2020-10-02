President Erdoğan’s message to Trump “get well soon”!

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his wishes to US President Donald Trump, who caught the coronavirus.

President Erdoğan said, “I wish immediate recovery to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, who were caught in the coronavirus.” Erdogan said, “I sincerely hope that they will get through the quarantine period without any problems and regain their health as soon as possible.” he concluded.

US President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife Melania Trump’s coronavirus tests were positive and they went into quarantine. Trump announced the news in a message he shared on Twitter. Trump wrote in his message, “Together we will get through this.”

I wish a speedy recovery to U.S. President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19. I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 2, 2020

Trump announced that after the coronavirus test made to Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisors, was positive, they took themselves in isolation before the test results were announced.



