President Biden tested positive for a repeat case of COVID-19 on Saturday morning after being treated with Paxlovid, according to a letter from his doctor.

Biden has had no new symptoms of COVID-19 and “continues to feel reasonably well,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor. “In this case, there is no reason to resume treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close monitoring.”

This is breaking news, and it will be updated with additional information.