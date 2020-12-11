Presents the Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

One of the most anticipated series from Marvel Studios for Disney + shares its first official trailer and confirms its premiere for March 2021.

Finally, we can now enjoy the first trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of the most anticipated new series from Marvel Studios for Disney + as part of the UCM. And it is that after the delay in its filming due to the global crisis of the coronavirus and its subsequent postponement in the Disney streaming platform, we can now enjoy its first and spectacular advance that you can see on these lines, heading the news.

Premiere March 19 on Disney +

Thus, this new series starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) will tell us the story after the events of Avengers Endgame to determine who should be the bearer of Captain America’s shield. And is that Baron Zemo returns from Captain America: Civil War, again played by Daniel Brühl along with other surprises already filtered during its filming, such as the presence of US Agent.

Additionally, new promotional arts recently leaked about its leads, uncovering Sharon Carter as a fugitive and villain Flag Smasher. Along with the first trailer of the series, those responsible have also shared a first official poster with both protagonists and the iconic image of Captain America’s shield.

Let us remember that the filming of the series was interrupted this year by the global pandemic, although it ended last October; That is why the premiere on Disney + has finally been exchanged with Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision), which will arrive on January 15, 2021, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can be seen from March 19.



