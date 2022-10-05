Presented by Readme A1+ for $85! Here are the features

Recently, the Redmi A1+ was introduced with an affordable price and entry-level features. So, what does the smartphone offer users?

Features of Redmi A1+

Redmi A1+; It is equipped with a 6.52-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+). At the same time, users are offered a touch sampling rate of 120 Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a brightness of 400 nits on the screen.

The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The chipset produced for budget devices has a 12-nm architecture. It also contains four 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores and a PowerVR GE8320 graphics unit.

The device has 3 GB of RAM. In addition, it will run the Android 12 Go Edition operating system out of the box. Users are also offered features such as LTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, there is a fingerprint reader on the back panel, which is a security method. There is 32 GB of storage space on the storage side. At the same time, you can increase storage thanks to the support of microSD memory cards.

While there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front, there is a dual camera on the back consisting of an 8-megapixel main and 0.3-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi A1+ price

Redmi A1+ will go on sale in Kenya from October 7 in black, blue and green colors. It is expected that it will appear in other markets in the near future. The price tag of the device was announced at $ 85. Of course, this will vary depending on the local pricing policy of the countries.