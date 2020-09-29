Presentation The Snows of the Crown of Pokémon Sword

Enjoy the online streaming of the Pokémon Sword and Shield event dedicated to its next expansion Las Nieves de la Corona.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company will offer this Tuesday, September 29, news related to Pokémon Sword and Shield. After the first part of the Expansion Pass (The Island of Armor) of the Nintendo Switch titles, which will celebrate their first anniversary this November, it is time to enter the long-awaited second pass of that DLC, called Las Nieves of the Crown, where there will be more ambitious news on the playable plane.

Las Nieves de la Corona: how to watch streaming online

Starting at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), from the YouTube channel of Pokémon Official ES or from this news item, we will be able to follow live and with subtitles in Spanish everything that the event gives, whose exact duration does not is determined. Now, judging by the image we see in the video thumbnail, it is to be expected that it is focused on Las Nieves de la Corona, the second part of the expansion pass planned for this fall (from September to December). The release date of these contents is unknown.

In terms of content, Las Nieves de la Corona will include a huge new area to explore in the open world (Wild Area); new Pokémon never seen plus others from previous generations; a new co-op play feature to complete accompanied raids not only in but out of battle; and new accessories, clothes, etc. Among the new legendary Pokémon are Calyrex, Regieleki, Regidrago or the regional versions of Articuno de Galar, Zapdos de Galar and Moltres de Galar, among many others.



