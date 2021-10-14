Presentation Of The Zombies Mode Of Call of Duty Vanguard: Time And How To Watch Online

Call of Duty Vanguard: We tell you at what time and how to follow the presentation of the zombies mode of Sledghammer’s new Call of Duty live; hand in hand with Treyarch. Activision has everything ready to present in style the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard this Thursday, October 14. What is one of the most beloved multiplayer modalities of the entire saga will come to the title of Sledgehammer Games from the hand of Treyarch Studios, which will guarantee fidelity and continuity to the controls with respect to what we have been seeing for more than a decade. We tell you how to watch the presentation live online this afternoon.

How to watch the Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies mode presentation live

The presentation of the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard can be followed live starting at 17:00 (CEST) this Thursday, October 14 from the official Call of Duty YouTube channel. The Dark Aether dimension of the Black Ops saga is back and it does it, again, with these revived dead.

In the absence of knowing how this new installment debuts on the market, the will of the campaign mode writings is for it to become a saga; something similar to what has already happened with hits like Modern Warfare and Black Ops, undoubtedly the two most important subseries in the CoD universe. In the words of Sam Maggs, lead writer for Vanguard and the prequel comic: “We want to do Vanguard 2 and Vanguard 3; because we have two more stories that we want to tell with these characters

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available in physical and digital format in stores around the world on November 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC

What time is the Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies Mode presentation?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:00

Bolivia: at 11:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 12:00

Chile: at 11:00

Colombia: at 10:00 am

Costa Rica: at 09:00 hours

Cuba: at 11:00 am

Ecuador: at 10:00 am

El Salvador: at 09:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:00 am

United States (PT): at 08:00

Guatemala: at 09:00 hours

Honduras: at 09:00 hours

Mexico: at 10:00 am

Nicaragua: at 09:00 hours

Panama: at 08:00 hours

Paraguay: at 09:00

Peru: at 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 am

Uruguay: at 12:00

Venezuela: at 11:00