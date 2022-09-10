Presentation of the Disney and Pixar D23 studios: everything is announced

The D23 2022 Expo is in full swing, featuring updates from the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and others. On Friday, Disney and Pixar shared their plans for the future at the D23 Studio Showcase. Read on to find out about everything that has been announced by the animation studio as it happens. And to learn more about D23, check out the rest of the D23 schedule for 2022 and everything that was announced at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase.

Elemental: Pixar 2023 Movie Gets First Trailer, Cast Announced

“The Good Dinosaur” director Pete Song is taking on “Elemental,” a new Pixar film that will be released in June 2023. At the D23 showcase, we saw the first trailer of the film. The action of this film takes place in a big city and tells about Amber, a fiery character, and Wade, a character of cold water, who discover similarities despite the differences. Leah Lewis will play Amber, and Mamouda Ati will play Wade. In an exclusive review of the showcase, Pixar showed a scene in which two people learn a little about each other while walking through Element City.

🔥and💧come together in this FIRST LOOK at Amber and Wade performed by Leah Lewis and Mamouda Ati from Disney and Pixar’s “Elementals”, which will be released in theaters on June 16, 2023!

The first shots of the “Little Mermaid” remake

The first public teaser of the “Little Mermaid” remake featured Ariel, fish, turtles and ocean waves. In addition, the audience personally saw the full scene of “Part of Your World”, the most iconic song from the original animated film “The Little Mermaid”. Until today, we have only seen one image from the set of the film, in which Ariel Holly Bailey is swimming in the ocean. The Little Mermaid also starred Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Aquafina as Scuttle, Melissa McCarthy as evil Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton and others.

Out of the sea, I wish I was… part of this world.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” received the first trailer

The director of “Moonlight” Barry Jenkins will direct the film “Mufasa: The Lion King”, which is a prequel to the beloved cartoon “The Lion King”. Jenkins said that this is the origin of Mufasa, one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands. He will tell the story of how the orphan Mufasa became king. In the first frames of the film, the iconic Pride Rock was shown in combination with recognizable music from the original. Then we see how Mufasa’s child was washed away by the flood. This film will use the same animation style as in the remake of the 2019 live action movie The Lion King. The action of the film is scheduled for 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King. 2024

Snow White live will be released in 2024

Mark Webb will direct the upcoming feature film “Snow White” with the composer from the remake of “Aladdin” in 2019. Rachel Zegler, who played Snow White, and Gal Godot, who played the Evil Queen, both appeared on the D23 showcase. Godot even demonstrated the evil laugh she would use as the queen, and a very short teaser was shown.

Disney’s “Snow White” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot will be released in 2024. #D23Expo

First Look at Peter Pan and Wendy Disney

We saw David Lowry’s adaptation of J. M. Barrie’s classic novel for the first time, and Alexander Moloney, Ever Anderson and Jude Law also took to the stage to talk about the film. The first glance shows a glimpse of Neverland, as well as the real London. The film will be released on Disney+ in 2023.

Just presented at #D23Expo ✨ Check out the new #PeterPanandWendy poster. Broadcast in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus.

The new “Haunted Mansion” Trailer Shows, well, “Haunted Mansion”

Justin Simien’s “Haunted Mansion” is the next Disney movie based on a theme park attraction, and we watched a new clip for the movie during the D23 screening. The first shots shown were mainly focused on the mansion itself, with shots of the building, maps of the house and the discovery of a secret passage. The characters also find old barrels, which leads to a fire. The trailer also showed a few glimpses of Danny DeVito and Owen Wilson. The cast also includes Winona Ryder, Dan Levy and others.

The cast of “Disappointed” showed the first trailer of the film

“Disappointed” is the long—awaited sequel to 2007’s “Charmed,” and the entire original cast appeared on the D23 stage to talk about the upcoming film. Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown and others appeared to show the first trailer. A first look at the film reveals that Adams’ Giselle and Robert Dempsey are moving into a renovation outside the city.