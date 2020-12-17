Presentation of Sefirot in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The antagonist from Final Fantasy VII will become the third paid character in Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Sefirot is the next fighter to join the already vast roster of characters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the hit fighting game from Nintendo and Hal Laboratory.

As announced after its presentation at The Game Awards 2020, the Final Fantasy VII antagonist (also from its remake) will arrive as the third fighter in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, after Min Min and Steve & Alex premiered at the videogame. This same December 17 there will be a live streaming to show all the movements and news that are to come for the character, available from this month of December.

How to watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation

As on other occasions, Nintendo invites you to follow the presentation through its official channel on YouTube. Below these lines we leave you with the player so that you can follow in real time everything that is announced, which of course will go beyond the character. We can look forward to a new stage and other additional extras.

Time in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 p.m.

Chile: at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 p.m.

Panama: at 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Peru: at 5:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 6:00 p.m.



