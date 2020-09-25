Capcom will show new videos of its great productions for PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 on September 25.

Capcom is one of the companies with the greatest prominence at the Tokyo Game Show 2020. Those from Osaka have three major projects planned for their digital conference at this year’s event, a broadcast that will be held this Friday, September 25, starting in 3:00 p.m. (CEST) and that will feature Resident Evil 8 Village, Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. We tell you how to follow the live broadcast.

This has been the presentation of Resident Evil 8 and Monster Hunter Rise

According to the information shared by the organization – you can check here the complete schedules of all the TGS 2020 conferences -, the event will last one hour and will feature the three commented titles, in that order. From the video that we leave you here below, you can follow everything that the presentation gives live from 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and learn about what are the three main Capcom titles for 2021.



