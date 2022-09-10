Presentation of Marvel, “Star Wars” and the 20th Century Studio: all announced

D23 2022 has arrived, and after a day filled with demonstrations of Disney and Marvel games and a demonstration of Disney and Pixar studio D23, today we present to us a demonstration of Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Studio.

We are expecting big events from the MCU and this galaxy far, far away, and we will collect all the announcements and trailers here so that you don’t miss anything.

The “Star Wars: Andor” trailer teases the “Rogue One” prequel ahead of its three-part premiere on September 21

Everything for the Uprising. Check out the new trailer for #Andor, the original series from Star Wars, and watch the premiere of three episodes, which will be broadcast on September 21 only on @DisneyPlus.

The premiere of “Star Wars: Andor” should consist of three episodes on Disney+ and become a prequel to “Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories”. The new trailer for D23 has given us another general look at what we can expect from the newest Star Wars adventure.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Original Shorts Received Their First Trailer and Release Date

Two stories of fate. One destiny. #TalesOfTheJedi is coming to @DisneyPlus. All six original short films will be broadcast on October 26.

“Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi”, a series of six original stories dedicated to Ahsoka, Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku and many others in different periods of their lives, received its first trailer and the news that all the short films will be filmed. debut on October 26.

The Willow trailer is shown on D23 ahead of the premiere date on November 30

This November, the magic returns. ✨

Watch the new trailer for #Willow, a new epic original series that airs only on #DisneyPlus.

A new trailer for Willow was shown at D23, which featured a sequel to the 1988 classic film of the same name.

