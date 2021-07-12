Presentation Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) season 2: date, time and how to watch online. We tell you, in detail, how you can see live and online the presentation of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer). Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most successful anime of recent times. Through its first season and a movie, it managed to attract the attention of millions of fans around the world, whether or not they were connoisseurs of Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga. We are currently waiting to know new details of Season 2 of the anime, which will be released soon to continue the plot where the Infinity Train arc left it. On the other hand, on October 15 of this year 2021, Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba– The Hinokami Chronicles, the CyberConnect2 game for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, will go on sale. Next we tell you how and when you can see the live show in which they will announce more news of the long-awaited second season of the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime.

Date, time and how to watch the presentation of Kimetsu no Yaiba

Date and time: at 7:00 p.m. on July 13 (in Japanese time), which translates to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 in Spanish peninsular time (CEST).

How to watch live: in order to enjoy the live presentation, we will have to go to the Aniplex YouTube channel at the time indicated in each country or from the ABEMA website.

For now we do not have many more details about this online event, so we do not know how long the program will last, what exactly we will see in it and others. Something we do know is that Season 2 will have about 26 episodes, so it will cover two seasons (we estimate that autumn and winter, since summer has already begun) of this year 2021. As for proper names, Haruo Sotozaki returns to the role of series director on Ufotable, while Akira Matsushima will once again be the character designer.