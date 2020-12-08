Treyarch publishes the preseason patch in CoD: Black Ops Cold War. Multiple issues are fixed in all game modes, including Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets the preseason update on December 8. The improvements bring different aspects of the game up to date for the launch of Season 1, scheduled for December 16.

Among the new features are stability improvements on all platforms. Ray Tracing bugs on PS5 and Xbox Series X have been fixed, as well as other multiplayer-related issues. Available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Full Notes on December 8 update on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Global

Stability

Added fixes related to unexpected crashes in ray tracing on next gen consoles.

General stability improvements

Progression

Fixed an issue where Prestige levels and icons would appear incorrectly in rendezvous menus.

Fixed an issue where the Prestige 1 icon could appear on the Commander rank icon in the post-match report.

UI

Fixed multiple issues with certain items appearing incorrectly in rendezvous menus.

Fixed an issue where the reward animation would sometimes appear corrupted in the post-match report.



