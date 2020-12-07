Preparing for the better than the Apple M1 processor!

We recently met new Mac devices designed with the Apple M1 processor with a surprise event. Although the synthetic tests performed give good signals for this processor, the company thinks that it is only logging in with the M1. The brand has started working on a more powerful processor. Apple has rolled up its sleeves for a 32-core processor.

Apple plans 32-core processor for more powerful Mac models

Technology giant Apple shows that the Mac models that it launches with its own processors are just the beginning. The company has also started working on high-end computers. The first point that the brand wanted to develop was the number of seeds.

Apple is running on 32 core processor. The date we will see a 32-core processor after the M1 processor will be 2022, according to the first information. This processor is planned to be used in Macbook Pro models. More recently, the company; It can come up with processors with 8, 12 and 20 cores. The predicted date for these high core-count Mac models was the last quarter of 2021.

Besides the processor, the brand also wants to improve its graphics performance. Apple is currently working on 16 and 32 core graphics units. In fact, let’s also mention that the company has 128-core GPU plans.

In addition to these development plans, it was also a matter of curiosity when the company would introduce the new Mac model. In this context, the first information points to the spring months of 2021.



