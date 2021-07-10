Prepare the portfolio: see the main releases of the 2nd semester

Games: The second semester has already started and, thus, we are facing the main release season in the gaming world. With that in mind, the Voxel team has separated into a list the main releases of each month (taking into account only those that have at least their months confirmed) so that you can prepare your budget and the free time spreadsheet to enjoy each one. their.
See below which are the main releases of the period and the dates they will be made available to the public.
July
Sniper Elite VR (Rift, Quest, PS VR, Steam VR) – day 8
Boomerang X (PC, Switch) – day 8
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PC, Switch) – day 9
Black Skylands – Steam Early Access (PC) – 9th
Guild of Darksteel (PC, Switch) – 15th
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch) – the 16th
F1 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 16th
Fallen Knight (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – the 20th
Cris Tales (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) – 20th
Death’s Door (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 20th
The Witcher: Monster Slayer (iOS, Android) – the 21st
Urban Trial Tricky (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – the 22nd
Orcs Must Die 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 23rd
Samurai Warriors 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – the 27th
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (PC, PS4, Switch) – the 27th
NEO: The World Ends with You (PS4, Switch) – the 27th
Tribes of Midgard (PC, PS4, PS5) – day 27
Eldest Souls (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – day 27
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X/S) – the 27th
The Forgotten City (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – the 28th
Unbound: Worlds Apart (PC, Switch) – day 28
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters (PC, Android, iOS) – the 28th
Paint the Town Red (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – day 29
The Ascent (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – the 29th
Little Devil Inside (PC, PS4, PS5) – no date set
Pokemon Unite (Switch) – no date set