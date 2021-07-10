Prepare the portfolio: see the main releases of the 2nd semester

Games: The second semester has already started and, thus, we are facing the main release season in the gaming world. With that in mind, the Voxel team has separated into a list the main releases of each month (taking into account only those that have at least their months confirmed) so that you can prepare your budget and the free time spreadsheet to enjoy each one. their.

See below which are the main releases of the period and the dates they will be made available to the public.

July

Sniper Elite VR (Rift, Quest, PS VR, Steam VR) – day 8

Boomerang X (PC, Switch) – day 8

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PC, Switch) – day 9

Black Skylands – Steam Early Access (PC) – 9th

Guild of Darksteel (PC, Switch) – 15th

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Switch) – the 16th

F1 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 16th

Fallen Knight (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – the 20th

Cris Tales (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) – 20th

Death’s Door (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 20th

The Witcher: Monster Slayer (iOS, Android) – the 21st

Urban Trial Tricky (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – the 22nd

Orcs Must Die 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 23rd

Samurai Warriors 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – the 27th

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (PC, PS4, Switch) – the 27th

NEO: The World Ends with You (PS4, Switch) – the 27th

Tribes of Midgard (PC, PS4, PS5) – day 27

Eldest Souls (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – day 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X/S) – the 27th

The Forgotten City (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – the 28th

Unbound: Worlds Apart (PC, Switch) – day 28

Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters (PC, Android, iOS) – the 28th

Paint the Town Red (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – day 29

The Ascent (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – the 29th

Little Devil Inside (PC, PS4, PS5) – no date set

Pokemon Unite (Switch) – no date set