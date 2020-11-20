Prepare for the unexpected, Facundo Campazzo

It is no secret to anyone that Facundo Campazzo is one of the best basketball players outside the NBA. Perhaps the best, in fact.

The “magician” Campazo is the one who pulls the strings in Real Madrid, which, like its soccer squad, is an absolute European elite team, that is, it plays at a level very similar to the NBA and truly stands out.

“Campazzo has three things that cannot be bought anywhere: head, heart and legs. With that he can play anywhere in the world ”, explained his agent in dialogue with the radio program Fútbol 910 and he describes it perfectly.

The Argentine will enter free agency on the radar of several teams, including LeBron James’ Lakers or his friend Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, however, it seems that the negotiation with the Nuggets is more than advanced to prop up the team by next to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.



