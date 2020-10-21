Preparations for OnePlus 9 started, here is the codename

After the OnePlus 8T became official last week, it didn’t take much time for news about the OnePlus 9 to appear. Although it is known that the company has started preparations for the OnePlus 9 much earlier, it is possible to get some clearer information about the phone thanks to a new leak.

According to the information given by Max J., who is known for his accurate posts on OnePlus’ phones, the code name of OnePlus 9 within the company has become clear. It was stated that the smartphone was named “Lemonade” on OnePlus.

Rumors about the OnePlus and the Lemonade codename have been around for a while. With Max J.’s post, it became clearer what the name Lemonade meant for OnePlus.

It is necessary to wait until 2021 to meet OnePlus 9. However, according to the news on the Android Central site, the smartphone will become official a little earlier than its predecessor. The OnePlus 8 series was introduced last April. It is stated that OnePlus 9 may appear in mid-March.



