Premieres of The Mandalorian and This Is Us are highlights

The melodrama is back on NBC with the premiere of the 5th season of This is Us on October 27, Tuesday. The production, created by Dan Fogelman, debuted in 2016 and won over the audience due to the instigating conflicts of a family full of secrets, small disagreements and deep loves.

The expectation of the fans is that the next episodes will bring up some issues already addressed in previous seasons and develop new conflicts in the Pearson family.

Other series returning this week are American Housewife, which will have its 5th season on ABC, and Superstore, which will bring its 6th season on NBC. While the production starring Katy Mixon returns on Wednesday (28), the series created by Justin Spitzer, which takes place in a supermarket, will air the first episode of its new season on Thursday (29).

Other major debuts this week will take place in streaming services. Perhaps the most awaited of them is the 2nd season of The Mandalorian, on Disney +. The new episodes of the Star Wars spin-off will be available on the platform starting next Friday (30).

Meanwhile, on the same day, Amazon Prime Video will debut Truth Seekers, a comedy and horror series created by Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders.

Check below the complete schedule of all Series in the Week.

Monday (10/26)

The Third Day – Unpublished episode (1×7)

We Are Who We Are – Unpublished episode (1×7)

Enslaved – Unpublished episode (1×7)

Soulmates – Unpublished episode (1×4)

Tuesday (10/27)

This is Us – NBC Season 5 Premiere (5×1)

Chico Bon Bon – Season 4 premiere on Netflix

Blood of Zeus – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Wednesday (10/28)

Black-ish – Unpublished episode (7×2)

The Goldbergs – Unpublished episode (8×3)

The Conners – Unpublished episode (3×2)

Archer – Unpublished episode (11×8)

American Housewife – Season 5 premiere on ABC (5×1)

Thursday (10/29)

Supernatural – Unpublished episode (15×17)

Connecting – Unpublished episode (1×5)

The Outpost – Unpublished episode (3×4)

Superstore – NBC Season 6 Premiere (6×1)

Friday (10/30)

Warrior – Unpublished episode (2×5)

Star Trek: Discovery – Unpublished episode on Netflix (3×3)

Somebody Feed Phil – Season 4 premiere on Netflix

Suburra: Blood in Rome – Season 3 premiere on Netflix

Truth Seekers – Season 1 Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The Mandalorian – Disney + Season 2 Premiere

Saturday (10/31)

Betando Alto – Unpublished episode on Netflix (1×4)



