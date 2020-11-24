Premiere of the game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm

More than 3 million copies of the video game developed by Omega Force, Tecmo Koei’s studio, have already been distributed.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is still running, but players who want more content about the saga have the opportunity to live a new adventure set in the kingdom of Hyrule. This is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, a musou genre title that works as a kind of prequel to Breath of the Wild, although the story is not canon. Be that as it may, the initial data suggests that the title has worked very well. In fact, with over 3 million copies distributed, it is already the most successful musou to date.

This production has therefore managed to surpass the previous Hyrule Warriors, a game that was initially marketed on Wii U, although Nintendo decided to make an improved port for Nintendo Switch. Although they are games of the same genre, this new production uses a completely different visual style, since it is based on the hit game of 2017.

An alternate history

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm we discover, in part, what happened 100 years before the events narrated in Breath of the Wild. Hyrule’s King of Rhoam prepares for a fierce battle against the hosts of Ganon, a villain who threatens to return and plunge the world into darkness. Link, Zelda, Impa and a small Guardian will be in charge of gathering the Chosen, who must control the Divine Beasts to face the threat.

Although many players hoped to explore the real origins of this conflict, the truth is that this musou tells an alternate story. Yes, some of the elements that we knew are present, but many others are different from the facts that the original game hinted at.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.



