Premiere Movies And Series On Netflix

Netflix: After a particularly intense week in terms of blockbusters and Triple A, this week things are a little “calmer” in terms of pace and premieres. But beware, that doesn’t mean we don’t have things to see. In fact there are, and quite a few, because finally HBO premieres a new series.

But we start with the main course, which is from Prime Video: After less than a year between one and the other, we have here the second season of El Cid, the Spanish epic Prime Video fiction in blockbuster format that according to its trailer seeks that tone Game of Thrones, but with the quintessential Spanish hero, in a series starring Jamie Lorente, who comes from the ultra-popular La Casa de Papel and Elite. This season, palace intrigues and fraternal rivalry for the Kingdom throne will increase after the death of King Ferdinand.

And the reality show Making the Cut, in which the (still supermodel) Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, accompanied by another top model such as Winnie Harlow and Moschino’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, will team up in search of the best fashion designer. international.

At HBO Spain we have interesting series like The White Lotus, an ideal satirical comedy for the summer, because it focuses on the guests and workers of a tropical vacation resort. And with a female cast that includes Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge or Alexandra Daddario. In Filmin we have the teenage story ‘coming of age’ with a curious title: Death of Nintendo – with a stellar cameo from a FamiCom and everything.