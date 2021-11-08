Premiere Movies And Series On Netflix From November 8 to 14

Netflix: Intense, truly intense week in terms of premieres on the main VOD platforms in Spain. The number of premieres may not be too high, but there are real heavyweights as we are going to see below, Disney + arriving with part of its star catalog for the month that includes, of course, Star Wars and the latest from Marvel.

With several premieres this week, on Friday, November 12, Netflix premieres Red Alert, the platform’s second film with Ryan Reynolds -after the audience hit 6 Underground by Michael Bay- and also Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and The Rock in a film by action and robberies on stages around the globe that promises spectacularity to bag and set pieces at the level of the Fast & Furious saga. And the new realitie of couples presented by Monica Naranjo, Amor con Fianza.

Movistar brings on Friday the western mega-Kaiju of King Kong vs Godzilla, one of the hits of last summer and that in the US could be seen on the same opening day both in theaters and on HBO MAX. And this week Dexter returns, the likeable serial killer with a particular code of ethics that goes back to a time very different from what the world was like when the original series ended in 2013.

Continuing with the theme of self-produced sports documentaries, Prime Video brings us a documentary about one of the best athletes in the history of Spain, Pau Gasol, who this month announced his retirement from the basketball courts after playing his last match in March 2019. And for those who follow both the world of the heart and of music, a docuseries starring Omar Montes, one of the Spanish singers of the moment.

Disney + comes loaded with titles like Dopesick, a series based on how a single company, Big Pharma, sparked the worst drug epidemic in American history. We also have a short of The Simpsons, two specials about Marvel’s MCU – just now that Eternals has hit theaters – and about the iconic Bobba Fett, season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

And three bombs: the premiere for all Shang-Chi subscribers and the legend of the 10 rings, the second of the 3 Marvel UCM of this 2021 -after Black Widow and just before The Eternals-, an absolute joy Wuxia mixed with the Marvelian DNA that presents us with an adventure film and martial arts fights in a movie of those to enjoy a lot.

That same day -telite on November 12- we have the open premiere of Jungle Cruise, one of those titles that Disney had delayed due to the pandemic and which is an adventure film in the purest and most classic sense of the term, with The Rock and Emily Blunt entering the heart of the Amazon. And finally at home alone, the remake – or pseudo sequel – of the quintessential Christmas icon that is Home alone.

Premiere series on Netflix

November 10

Gentefied, season 2

November 14th

The Blacklist, season 8

First-run movies on Netflix

November 8th

Bad Boys for Life

The curse (The Grudge)

November 10

Chiaroscuro

12th of November

Red alert

Premiere Documentaries on Netflix

November 8th

Conor McGregor: Notorious

November 9

Your life is a joke

Swap Shop: Radio Flea Market, Season 1

November 10

Animal, season 1

Love with surety, with Monica Naranjo