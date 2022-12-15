Preliminary Team News About Manchester United’s League Cup Match Against Burnley

Manchester United will be back in action next week as home football returns with the fourth round of the League Cup.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, we are still determining which of the United players will go on duty after the World Cup in Qatar.

United play Vincent Kompany’s Burnley next Wednesday and the Clarets are hoping to cause a shock given the unsettled nature of United’s squad.

Two players who will definitely not be available are the pair of central defenders Lisandro Martinez and Rafael Varane due to their participation in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof will almost certainly start missing the tournament, possibly alongside Harry Maguire, who will return to the club after a strong performance in Qatar.

Eric ten Hag hopes the pair can strike up a good relationship and they will probably be called up for the league match against Nottingham Forest after Christmas and the match against Burnley.

Other English players, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford, will also be monitored to see if they are ready for next week as they left the World Cup last Saturday.

Diogo Dalot also left Qatar at the quarterfinals stage, but lost to Portugal; this will probably lead to Aaron Van Bissaka being bought from the cold to start the season for the first time in the right-back position.

Jaydon Sancho is still unavailable despite not going to Qatar as he is working on his fitness outside the team.

Sancho’s absence leaves Alejandro Garnacho a likely starter on the left flank. The young man will try to pick up where he left off before the break, having played a key role at United ahead of the World Cup.

Garnacho will play in attack alongside Anthony Martial, and the Frenchman will play in two recent friendly matches, hoping to return to full fitness and start his season.

Ten Hag has options in goal: David de Gea will miss the World Cup, and Martin Dubravka also claims victory. Although there is no doubt that the number one coach, Dubravka started in the last round against Villa.