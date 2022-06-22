Pregnant Sharna Burgess says Her Life is “getting better” after she hit “rock bottom” 5 years ago

Happier than ever! As Sharna Burgess excitedly prepares to welcome her first child with partner Brian Austin Green, she reflects on her difficult past that led her to this moment.

“37. And it’s getting better,” the 37—year-old professional dancer of Dancing with the Stars wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, June 21, celebrating her birthday with a nude photo shoot for pregnant women. “Today I was thinking about my last 5 years. From the emotional bottom to the beginning of the path of seeing and knowing myself, loving myself and knowing what I want and need. Today… to have everything I’ve ever dreamed of, and even more.”

She continued in her post: “Life, this life that I live, with whom it is and the life growing inside me, has always been waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it. Trust the divine time of life. Everything happens as intended. Every choice, every fall and every triumph. Every heartache and every blessing.”

The Australian native previously announced her pregnancy in February, saying she was expecting her first child with the 48-year-old Beverly Hills graduate, 90210, after almost two years of dating.

“Even though we feel like we’ve spent a lifetime with each other, it’s still a shorter schedule than we thought,” Burgess said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in March after learning that the couple, who were first linked in late 2020, are set to welcome a boy. “Maybe we were a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I wanted it.”

At the time , she added: “At that time there were discussions that we were doing together what we like and what we would like, and we are in the endgame. So [marriage] is definitely planned at some point, but we didn’t have a relationship [in the first place] that was like, “So we’re getting married here, and then we’re planning a baby.” for here, but if you book a concert, we can push it a little bit. ‘… It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and believe that everything will happen exactly when it should.”

While Burgess is expecting the birth of his first child, Green is already the proud father of son Cassius, 20, whom he shares with ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil, as well as sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Jornie, 5, who he is co-parenting with ex-wife Megan Fox.

“Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is that these kids are always the No. 1 priority,” said the ballroom dancer, who competed with her beau on the 30th season of DWTS last year. The “Viall Files” podcast earlier this month. “It’s really very beautiful, and it’s a huge honor for them. I never felt that he imposed his past on me. We’ve always been very honest with each other. We’ve always been very open with each other. …The idea of comparing yourself to someone sets you up for failure.

Although Burgess has dealt with past grief and pain ahead of her birthday this week, she is still grateful that it all happened that way.

“I wouldn’t change anything in my 37 years on this planet. Everything good, bad and ugly leads me right here, to true sincere joy and unconditional love,” she concluded her upload on social media, referring to Green and her future son. “I have everything I need, and yet I know that there is still a lot to come.”