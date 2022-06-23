Pregnant Sharna Burgess poses nude before the upcoming baby’s birth date: “Every heartache has brought me here”

Sharna Burgess Mona Marandi Studio

Pregnant and proud! Pregnant Sharna Burgess undressed for a nude photo shoot to show off her tummy on the eve of giving birth on July 4.

Timeline of Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s relationship

“37. And it’s getting better. Today I was thinking about my last 5 years. From the emotional bottom to the beginning of my journey to see and know myself, to love myself and find out what I want and need,” wrote the expectant mother, who is expecting child No. 1 with her partner Brian Austin Green. Instagram on Wednesday, June 22, along with a nude photo of her covering her breasts with one hand and holding her stomach with the other.

She continued, “Today… to have everything I’ve ever dreamed of, and even more. Life, this life that I live, with whom it is, and the life growing in me, has always been waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it.”

The constant “Dancing with the Stars” urged its followers to “trust in the divine time of life… everything good and ugly leads me right here, to true sincere joy and unconditional love.”

Burgess and Green announced that they are expecting a baby together in February 2022. The duo started dating during the pandemic in 2020 and in January 2021 officially posted a photo on Instagram of them kissing on the balcony. A month before, the dancer hinted at a new relationship exclusively to Us Weekly.

The ups and downs of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green over the years

“In fact, I am no longer on the market. But this is very new and very, you know, essentially a date. No one calls us a relationship yet,” she said at the time. “How funny would it be if I really found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

Despite the strong bond from the very beginning, the happy couple took their time. “We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was really about getting to know a person because that’s where we both are in our lives. In fact, I’m not dating for fun, I’m dating seriously. I want to get to know you from the inside,” Burgess told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021.

Expectant parents aren’t rushing down the aisle either, although the Australian native said they’re definitely thinking about getting married.

“There were discussions at the time that we were doing together what we like and what we would like, and we are in the endgame,” she told Us exclusively in March. “So it’s definitely on the cards at some point, but we didn’t have a relationship [in the first place] that was like, ‘So we’re getting married here and then we’re planning a baby here, but if you book a concert, we can push that a little bit. ‘… It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and believe that everything will happen exactly when it should.”

Earlier this month, Burgess wished her beau a Happy Father’s Day via Instagram. “I already know that our baby has the most wonderful dad, because I see how you guide, educate and love your children in the most wonderful ways. You are an incredible parent, and this can be seen by the way your children look at you, love and respect you. Knowing that you are next to me, sharing this next adventure, fills me with true happiness and absolute confidence. I love you. We all love you. Happy Father’s Day, baby,” she captioned a photo of Green kissing her on the cheek.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements in 2022

The “Anger Management” actor was previously married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021. They have three sons: Noah, 9 years old, Bodhi, 8 years old, and Jorni, 5 years old.