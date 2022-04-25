Pregnant Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky are seen on a date for the first time after being arrested

After the arrest of ASAP Rocky, he was spotted with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, for the first time after posting bail.

The two, who were first linked in February 2020, were photographed having dinner with friends and family in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, April 23, according to photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The 33-year-old rapper “Fashion Killa” was arrested a few days earlier for assault with a deadly weapon. Los Angeles police took him into custody on Wednesday, April 20, after he and the 34-year-old founder of Fenty returned home from a vacation in Barbados. According to a Los Angeles police statement, Rocky (real name Rakim Myers) was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged altercation in November 2021.

According to the police report, the musician got into a fierce quarrel with an “acquaintance” and allegedly shot the victim with a pistol. It is reported that Rocky fled the scene on foot along with two other men. The victim received minor injuries.

The New York native was released Wednesday on $550,000 bail a few hours later. The date of his next trial is set for August 17.

“[Rihanna] is strong and will do everything in her power to help him,” a source exclusively told us shortly before their Saturday outing in Santa Monica. “She loves as soon as possible and wants him to be by her side when she gives birth.”

In January, the Oceans 8 star confirmed that she and Rocky are expecting their first child together with a stylish maternity photo shoot.

“I wouldn’t say [we] were planning [to start a family],” Rihanna told Vogue earlier this month. — But I certainly don’t mind. I do not know when I am ovulating or something like that. We were just having fun. And then just on the test. …I called him inside and showed him. The next morning I was in the doctor’s office and our journey began.”

“[Rihanna] is strong and will do everything in her power to help him,” a source exclusively told us shortly before their Saturday outing in Santa Monica. “She loves as soon as possible and wants him to be by her side when she gives birth.”

In January, the Oceans 8 star confirmed that she and Rocky are expecting their first child together with a stylish maternity photo shoot.

“I wouldn’t say [we] were planning [to start a family],” Rihanna told Vogue earlier this month. — But I certainly don’t mind. I do not know when I am ovulating or something like that. We were just having fun. And then just on the test. …I called him inside and showed him. The next morning I was in the doctor’s office and our journey began.”