Pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Pack on the PDA while on vacation in Barbados after accusations of infidelity

Dispel the rumors? After ASAP Rocky became the subject of accusations of cheating during the pregnancy of girlfriend Rihanna, the couple showed that they are still strong, despite rumors of a split.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, 34-year-old Rihanna and 33-year-old Rocky were photographed hand in hand at the Barbados airport on Friday, April 15. The future “Diamonds” singer wore a bright strapless dress, holding hands and snuggling up to her beau.

The couple became the subject of breakup rumors a day earlier after reports that the New York native cheated on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi, a Fenty designer. While the couple, who announced earlier this year that they were expecting their first child, have yet to refute the rumors, Muaddi vehemently denied the accusations.

“I have always believed that the unfounded lies spread on social networks do not deserve any response or explanation, especially such a vile one,” the fashion designer wrote in her Instagram story on Friday. “I initially assumed that these fake gossips, fabricated with such malicious intent, would not be taken seriously. However, over the past 24 hours, I have been reminded that we live in a society that talks about topics so quickly, regardless of the factual basis, and that there is nothing forbidden. Even at a time that should be one of the most beautiful and famous moments in life.”

She concluded her lengthy statement on social media: “While Ri continues to live her serene, best—dressed pregnant life, and I get back to my business-I wish everyone a wonderful Easter weekend.”

“ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels like he has never loved her more than when she was pregnant,” a source told Us in January. “They are both very happy to become parents. …Rihanna has been wanting to become a mother for many years, and she is so excited that it has finally happened.”

While the happy couple were excitedly preparing for their new arrival, the Barbadian native openly talked about her motherhood.

“I wouldn’t say [we] were planning [to start a family],” she said during her Vogue cover, which was published earlier this week. — But I certainly don’t mind. I do not know when I am ovulating or something like that. We were just having fun. And then just on the test. …I called him inside and showed him. The next morning I was in the doctor’s office, and our journey began.”

She continued, “Of course, I won’t let [not married] stop me from becoming a mom. They will teach me more than I will ever be able to teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they are becoming. Because I’m only here to keep them on the rails—as much a passenger as a driver.”