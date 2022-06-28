Pregnant Mandy Moore cancels tour: I have to put “my Baby’s health first”

Mom’s responsibilities come first. Mandy Moore, who is expecting baby No. 2 from Taylor Goldsmith, is finishing her first tour in decades ahead of schedule.

“It is with a heavy heart and great attention that I must inform you all that I am canceling the remaining concerts in 2022. It was an honor and an absolute dream for me to return to the stage again last month, performing for all of you,” the 38—year-old This Is Us graduate began in an Instagram post addressed to her “friends” on Tuesday, June 28. “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant, and although I really thought I was able to get through, the way we drive (long hours on the bus and lack of proper rest) caught up, took its toll and made me feel too difficult to continue. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and my child’s health) first, and the best place for me right now is at home.”

Moore, who noted that “all tickets will be refunded at the place of purchase,” concluded: “Thank you for all your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision. I can’t wait to get back there soon to bring this music and show you the way!!”

The actress began her In Real Life tour earlier this month, shortly before she and the “Right on Time” singer announced they were pregnant with their second child. Moore and Goldsmith, who married in 2018, are also the parents of a son, Gus, born in February 2021.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 will be coming this fall!” she wrote on Instagram. “The tour is a little different from what I expected, but I can’t wait and Gus will be the BEST big brother EVER!!”

A few hours before the news of the cancellation of the tour, singer Candy announced that her musician husband tested positive for COVID-19 before their performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday, June 26. Goldsmith subsequently performed in quarantine in his dressing room.

“It’s funny because when the show starts, we usually just go on stage and the song starts, and Mandy doesn’t immediately address the audience,” the Dawes frontman explained to Variety. “In the first song, I performed a long ending solo, and no one knew what was going on at that moment. I guess they probably thought it was pretty wild to look at the stage and say, “I don’t hear anyone playing that solo with all those high notes.” But right after the first song, Mandy greeted everyone and said, “By the way, if you’re wondering where this solo came from…” and put it all on the table. I was able to say hello from behind and everyone laughed.”

Goldsmith noted that Moore was “so cute” and wanted him to be a part of the show.

“Her main thing was just: “I’m in Ryman.” I want to share this with you. I want to be on the same stage as you.” So it wasn’t like, “Oh, that’s just great.” It was definitely like, ‘It’s bittersweet,'” he explained. “We were making the most of something, but it’s not what she or I would have wanted. I’d rather just not test positive for COVID and just have it be the same [as a regular show].”