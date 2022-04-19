Pregnant Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard move out of their Arkansas home: “Sad to say goodbye”

Making moves! Pregnant Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are looking for a new home.

The 30-year-old former TLC star wrote a blog post announcing the news on Tuesday, April 19. “We join the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market… we are moving!!” Dugar wrote. “We are sad to say goodbye to our very first house, which we bought three years ago, but we pray that it will bring a lot of joy to the next family who will leave memories here.”

The Counting On alum urged her fans to watch an old video tour of her family’s home before explaining the reason for her decision. “We are moving to a new job that Derik recently accepted, and we are very excited about new adventures!” she added.

He is currently “certified by the Arkansas Supreme Court Clerk for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas,” according to a press release we received on April 5.

Along with their big move, the couple is expecting a new addition to their family of four. The couple, who share sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, announced in February that the co-creator of “Rusty Duggar” is pregnant after a miscarriage last year.

“We keep a little secret!” the reality TV personalities shared on their blog at the time. “Ever since we were devastated last fall due to the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have been praying that, if it was God’s will, He would bless us with another baby.”

The couple continued: “We are happy to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting the birth of our rainbow baby in July 2022! We are so grateful for a healthy baby and pregnancy, and we look forward to the sex determination soon!”

Duggar and Dillard got married in June 2014. The couple’s marriage was featured in the TLC series “Counting On”, which debuted in 2015, but the couple left the series two years later after six seasons.

“We found that we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it was related to the show and other things, as we needed,” the Arkansas native explained in answers to YouTube questions in October 2020, noting that she and Dillard “don’t regret” the choice they made. “At that time, we had to make the decision to sort of postpone the show… to pursue our own goals and all that.”

At the time, Duggar noted that she and her husband had “distanced themselves” from the rest of her family, including parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She later hinted that there were “definitely some issues” between her and some of the other Duggars.

“We were ready to leave and really wanted to leave. …Some people are more supportive than others,” Jill told us in February 2021. “I think it’s ebb and flow in a family of this size. There’s drama in every family, and so when you have so many people voicing their opinions or something like that, it can get crazy.”