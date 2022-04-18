Pregnant Hileria Baldwin Jokes Hard to Take Easter Family With Her “756 Kids”

Balancing her big withdrawal! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin had a difficult time bringing her and Alec Baldwin’s children together in one place when celebrating Easter on Sunday, April 17.

“I didn’t get a family photo today because… Welp, yes… it’s difficult with one child, and it’s still hard with 756 children,” clearly the living way, author, 38, is calling for the return of Instagram Daughter, Carmen. “We were all hanging out and laughing at old videos. So instead of the traditional moment, here’s the VID we found Carmen singing “La Cucaracha”. It goes with the theme of City City Critter. From NYC: Happy Easter from all of us to you and your family.”

The former yoga instructor went on to tell his followers that Carmen and her siblings- Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months and Lucia, 13 months- “decided that NYC children should have an Easter squirrel, as there are no rabbits in the city.”

At home, Massachusetts added that “the squirrel left a few goodies” for the little ones in the morning.

NYU Grad and Alec, 64, are currently expecting their seventh child together, his eighth. 30 Rock Alum also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basanger.

The Brain podcast Brain Mom announced her new pregnancy news last month, writing via Instagram: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting and huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were sure that our family was complete and we are not happy with this surprise.”

In March, Yoga Vida CoCreator noted that their children were “super excited”, “amazing” – our new baby is a very bright place in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I missed you during my break from social media. I am back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life”. Our love for you and your loved ones.”

Ireland reacted to the news with lengthy social media uploads one week later.

“I get countless messages from people who are anxious, obsessed with my father and his family,” the model wrote via Instagram on April 6. “I think a lot of people assume that my take on any of this, well here for Free is none of my business. …I don’t care. I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I don’t mind my own business. I am so grateful and lucky that I am where I am. “