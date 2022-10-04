Pregnant Heidi Montag congratulated her son on his birthday

Heidi Montag’s son (36 years old) celebrates his last birthday as an only child! The Hills actress is currently expecting her second child with her husband Spencer Pratt (39 years old) — a boy again. Her firstborn, Ganner (5), will soon become an older brother. These two had wanted a sibling for him for a long time. But they still give their time completely to the baby. On his fifth birthday, Heidi dedicated a cute post to him!

The 36-year-old woman shared a clip on Instagram showing some scenes from her offspring’s life. “Happy fifth birthday, my angel, it takes my breath away, I thank God on my knees for you every day,” Heidi wrote in the post and is delighted that she is Gunner’s mom: “You are so loving, sweet, witty, funny. , thoughtful, strong, smart, I could go on forever.” His birth was the best day of her life.

Soon Heidi will experience this miracle for the second time. She herself is looking forward to it—and is sure that Ganner will also adapt well to his new role as an older brother. “He loves children. He had wanted a brother or sister for a long time. These new relationships that will develop between them and us will be amazing,” the TV star assured People in August.